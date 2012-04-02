(Changes second paragraph to read "even in a case of wilful
PARIS, April 2 The leaking Elgin gas well in the
North Sea is costing Total $2.5 million per day in
lost earnings and response costs, the group's Chief Financial
Officer Patrick de la Chevardiere told analysts in a conference
call on Monday.
The French oil major said it was not aware of any legal
procedure against the group by UK authorities and that it was
not liable for losses of production by other stakeholders at
Elgin, even in a case of wilful misconduct.
While it was too early to give a total cost estimate of the
accident, Total said the leak was costing the group $1.5 million
per day in lost earnings and $1 million per day in response
costs, including the two mobilised drilling rigs.
