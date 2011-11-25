PARIS Nov 25 Two units of France's Total
have appealed a Djibouti court sentence to pay 204
million euros ($272 million) in damages and fines in a pollution
case dating back to 1997, a spokesman for the group said on
Friday.
The pollution involved oil leaks from an old pipeline
network that reached the sea when the authorities started work
to expand Djibouti port.
"Criminal prosecutions were launched in 1997 against the two
Total subsidiaries in the country, Total Djibouti and Total
Marketing," the spokesman said, adding that each subsidiary
would have to pay damages of 100 million euros and a 2 million
euro fine.
The court made the ruling on Nov. 17, and the two
subsidiaries appealed on Nov. 19.
According to French weekly Le Point.fr, Total has three
months to clean up the sites hit by the pollution or face daily
fines of several thousand euros.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting By Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Muriel Boselli;
Editing by Will Waterman)