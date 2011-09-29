PARIS, Sept 29 Workers at Total's 230,000 barrels-per-day Donges refinery resumed normal output at 1900 GMT on Wednesday after a 24-hour action in support of refinery workers at LyondellBasell's Berre which is due to close, a CGT official told Reuters on Thursday.

Workers at the refinery voted on Wednesday to reduce production to a minimum level for 24 hours as labour unions continued to discuss possible strikes across France after the announced closure of Lyondellbasell's Berre L'Etang plant. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)