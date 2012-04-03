* Outbound flights resume with heavy delays
* Total expects conditions to improve by Wed afternoon
* Expert team of 8 to assess situation for "well kill"
(Adds Met Office forecast)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
ABERDEEN, Scotland, April 3 France's Total
plans to send a team of experts on Wednesday afternoon
or Thursday morning to assess the steps needed to stop a large
and potentially explosive gas leak at its North Sea Elgin
platform, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
Helicopter flights resumed carrying crews to North Sea oil
and gas rigs on Tuesday afternoon, after adverse weather
conditions offshore grounded traffic overnight, preventing the
oil company from beginning its relief efforts on the platform.
Strong east to northeast winds are expected in the area on
Wednesday evening and early on Thursday with a risk of gales,
forecasters from the Met Office said, potentially hampering
relief efforts if conditions deteriorate further.
"The team of engineers will be on a mission to assess
conditions," Total's UK Public Affairs & Corporate
Communications Manager Andrew Hogg said.
Hogg said part of the mission would be to find out whether a
so-called "well kill" was feasible through pumping mud into the
well and whether any other measures would be necessary.
Another, much more expensive option being pursued in
parallel is to dig two relief wells to the source of the gas at
4,000 metres depth, far below the sea bed.
Experts have said that this option could take up to six
months to complete and could cost the company billions of
dollars.
Hogg said the team of eight engineers would consist of a mix
of staff from Total and U.S. specialist company Wild Well
Control.
Firefighters and engineers from the Houston-based company
are experts at disasters such as oil rig explosions and have
been dubbed "Hellfighters" by Hollywood.
The leak, which began on Sunday, is spewing an estimated
200,000 cubic metres of natural gas into the air per day,
forming a highly explosive gas cloud around the platform.
It began after pressure rose in a well that had earlier been
capped.
(Writing by Henning Gloystein in London; editing by Jane Baird
and Keiron Henderson)