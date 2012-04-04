* Bad weather prevents experts from flying to the platform
* Total says flight pushed back to Thursday, Friday
* Experts to assess options to stop the gas leak
(Recasts with delay of helicopter flight to Elgin)
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein
ABERDEEN/LONDON, April 4 French oil major Total
has further delayed plans to fly engineers to stem an
11-day leak of explosive gas at its North Sea Elgin platform due
to continuing adverse weather conditions, a company spokesman
said on Wednesday.
He said strong winds were still blowing the gas cloud
towards where a helicopter carrying the team of crisis engineers
would land, pushing relief efforts back to Thursday or Friday.
Wind direction was initially forecast by the UK's MetOffice
to change by Wednesday evening and through Thursday morning,
blowing gas away from the landing point and allowing a team of
eight experts to assess the steps needed to stop the large and
potentially explosive leak.
The company said on Tuesday the team of engineers would
assess conditions on the platform and find out whether a
so-called "well kill" was feasible through pumping mud into the
well and whether any other measures would be necessary.
Total says the gas leak is costing it $2.5 million a day.
Another, more expensive option being pursued in parallel is
to dig two relief wells to the source of the gas at 4,000 metres
depth, far below the sea bed.
Experts have said that can take up to six months to
complete, and Total says it will push up daily costs to $3
million.
Total's share prices have dropped by 6.5 percent since the
leak was reported last week, knocking over 6 billion euros
($8.00 billion) off its share value.
It said the team of engineers would consist of staff from
Total and U.S. specialist company Wild Well Control.
Firefighters and engineers from the Houston-based company
are experts at disasters such as oil rig explosions and have
been dubbed "Hellfighters" by Hollywood.
The gas leak was reported on March 25 and is spewing an
estimated 200,000 cubic metres of natural gas from the evacuated
platform into the air per day, forming a highly explosive gas
cloud around the platform.
It began after pressure rose in a well that had earlier been
capped.
Two firefighting vessels remain on standby outside a 2-mile
exclusion zone around the Elgin platform, Total said.
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
(Additional reporting by Muriel Boselli in Paris; editing by
James Jukwey)