* Total, HSE to meet Monday to discuss risks in stopping
leak
* HSE expected to give Total positive advice
* Danger of return to platform reduced since flare
extinguished
By Karolin Schaps and Muriel Boselli
LONDON/PARIS, April 1 French oil company Total
, which wants to fly experts to a North Sea oil
platform to plan how to cap a well that has been spewing gas for
the past week, will discuss the safety of the scheme with
British experts on Monday.
Total's Elgin platform is enveloped in a huge gas cloud, and
company officials will discuss with the Health and Safety
Executive the risks involved in sending experts there on a
helicopter.
Total wants to stop the gas leak in two ways - by injecting
drilling mud to 'kill' the well, which would involve sending
experts to the wellhead platform; and by drilling two relief
wells, a safer, slower, more expensive solution.
On Saturday Total confirmed that a gas flare, lit during the
evacuation to burn off excess gas, had gone out of its own
accord, reducing the threat of an explosion.
The flare had been burning only 100 metres from the site of
the gas leak, and its extinction made a return to the abandoned
platform considerably less dangerous.
"The company has prepared risk assessments for landing a
helicopter on the platform and sending a team to carry out
observations at the site of the gas release," an HSE spokesman
said on Sunday.
Industry sources said the HSE, which can advise on
compliance with regulations but cannot instruct Total how to
proceed, was expected to say that both Total's planned projects
were acceptable on safety grounds. One of the sources said this
advice was expected as early as Monday.
The dual procedures Total wants to carry out will put the
well - which is emitting potentially explosive gas - out of
commission, at least temporarily.
In the first, Total will inject drilling mud into the well,
using the weight of the mud to stop the gas flow, a scheme that
would require workers to return to the wellhead platform, which
might be dangerous because of the cloud of gas.
This operation could start within 7-10 days of Total
deciding to go ahead.
The second involves digging two relief wells, which could
take six months and cost up to $3 billion, but with virtually no
risk attached.
Relief drilling would require boring down 4 kilometres to
intercept the gas pocket at exactly the right point, engineers
say.
Total had originally hoped the leak would run itself dry as
reservoir pressure dropped. But the discovery that its source
was just 1.5 kilometres from the main gas reservoir, one of the
world's deepest, suggested that the amount of gas feeding the
leak might be larger than first thought.
FLAME IS OUT
There had been fears that the gas flare might ignite the
leaking gas. But the UK Energy Department said Total had assured
it that the prevailing winds were blowing the gas away from the
flare.
The leak, which began a week ago after pressure rose in a
previously capped well, has been spewing an estimated 200,000
cubic metres a day of natural gas into the air, forming a
potentially explosive gas cloud around the platform.
Total evacuated its 238 platform workers on March 25 and set
up a two-mile exclusion zone for safety reasons, with
fire-fighting ships on standby.
A senior union official said on Friday that Total had
repeatedly assured workers a leak was impossible until just
hours before evacuating them.
