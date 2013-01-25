UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank prepares 8 billion-euro capital increase
PARIS Jan 25 Total's Elgin gas field in the UK North Sea will not return to full capacity before months or even years, the group's Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie told French TV channel France 24 on Friday.
The field was shut down in March last year following a gas leak that lasted over seven weeks and was caused by gas flowing into a well that had been capped earlier.
"We will restart the field within the next few days or weeks and then we will have to think how to re-design the field so that it can return to full output and it will take several months or years," de Margerie said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)
ZAGREB, Feb 23 Hrvatski Telekom , which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom : * HT says its 2016 revenues rose 0.7 percent year-on-year to 6.97 billion kuna ($989.72 million), while its net profit was 1.0 percent higher at 934 million kuna * Proposed dividend payment is worth 6 kuna per share which would in total amount to a payment of 491.3 million kuna, or 54 percent of the annual profit * Expects 2017 revenues roughly at the same level as
COPENHAGEN Denmark would not oppose Britain trying to turn itself into a tax haven to woo companies after it leaves the European Union as it would put pressure on EU countries to increase their competitiveness too, the new foreign minister said.