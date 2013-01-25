(Adds background, details)

PARIS Jan 25 Total's Elgin gas field in the UK North Sea will not return to full capacity before months or even years, the group's Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie told French TV channel France 24 on Friday.

The field was shut down in March last year following a gas leak that lasted more than seven weeks, caused by gas flowing into a well that had been capped earlier.

De Margerie reiterated that the field would restart within the next days or weeks.

It will however take a lot longer to bring the field back to full capacity.

"We will restart the field within the next few days or weeks and then we will have to think how to re-design the field so that it can return to full output and it will take several months or years," de Margerie said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Total submitted the safety case to restart the field at the end of November to Britain's Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the authority which decides whether the field is safe or not to restart.

The authority has a maximum of 90 days to make a verdict on the safety case submission. If it is accepted then the field will restart before the end of February.

Total previously said it expected to lose more than $300 million from lost production if Elgin did not restart in 2012.

The platform usually produces 3 percent of Britain's gas and is one of the deepest and most highly pressurised wells in the world.

The platform usually produces 3 percent of Britain's gas and is one of the deepest and most highly pressurised wells in the world.

It usually pumps 9 million cubic metres of gas daily and 60,000 barrels of light oil per day, according to Total.