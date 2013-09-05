* Total fears Shell's Shearwater may have similar problems
* Total killing 10 more wells
* Causes of leak still being investigated
* Corrosive bromides used in other deep-sea locations
LONDON/PARIS, Sept 5 A corrosive drilling fluid
that triggered the North Sea's worst gas leak in 20 years could
threaten similar deep-sea wells across the world, and operator
Total has already warned Shell that its nearby Shearwater field
may be at risk.
The corrosive fluids implicated in the leak at Total's
Elgin field, such as calcium bromide, are commonly
used in such deep-sea wells, and experts fear a recurrence as
operators, under pressure to offset declining output from
conventional reservoirs, turn to deeper, hotter and higher
pressure fields.
"Bromide brines have been used in thousands of wells since
their introduction in the 1980's," John Downs, a chemical
engineer who runs his own consultancy group, told Reuters. "An
extensive well repair programme may be needed if the stress
corrosion cracking caused by bromide brine in Elgin is also
happening elsewhere."
So worried is Total about recurrence in the Elgin field
itself, it has plans to kill at least 10 other wells in the
complex as well as the one that leaked, which could cost more
than 1.5 billion pounds ($2.34 billion) to replace.
The North Sea is host to the highest number of
high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) reservoirs of any mature
oil and gas producing basin.
Total UK chairman Patrice de Vivies told Reuters he had
cooperated particularly closely with Royal Dutch/Shell
when sharing information on the causes of the leak.
"With Shell we have shared even more as they have a
neighbouring field, Shearwater, meaning they potentially have,
perhaps, not identical, but similar problems," de Vivies said.
Like Elgin, Shell's Shearwater field is fed by a HPHT
reservoir where temperatures can reach 140 degrees Celsius.
Shell declined to comment.
At peak output, Elgin and Shearwater account for more than a
tenth of British gas production. Elgin restarted this year.
Any signs of another Elgin may warrant wider investigations
into the effects of fluids used in HPHT wells, potentially
leading to the killing of more wells and upsetting plans to
squeeze more from the North Sea.
The recent revival in the North Sea's fortunes hinges on
investment in HPHT fields. They are also common off the coast of
Brazil and in the Gulf of Mexico. The industry has had to adapt
the materials and fluids it uses to cope with the treacherous
conditions.
Total's own investigation into the causes of the leak remain
incomplete, though the field resumed output in March, with the
blessing of Britain's Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
"We hope that the laboratory will be in a position by the
end of the year to reproduce the phenomenon," de Vivies said.
NEED TO KNOW
Drilling engineers, equipment manufacturers and chemical
experts say the long-term consequences of exposing well casings
to bromide-based fluids are poorly understood, and some
corrosive bromide fluids have already been banned.
"It's an operational well, and there are hundreds of
thousands of those out there, and any one of them at any time
potentially could suffer from the sort of problem Elgin has
apparently had, so we need to know about it as an industry,"
said Liane Smith, founder of well integrity specialist Intetech,
recently acquired by Wood Group.
The G4 well in the Elgin field leaked for a month and a
half, creating a huge cloud of flammable gas above the platform
about 150 miles (240 km) east of Aberdeen in Scotland.
The leak pushed up gas prices and cut UK supply by 7
percent. An air and sea exclusion zone was imposed as personnel
were evacuated from the area. Had the gas cloud caught fire, the
results would have been devastating.
Total has said the leak was caused by a corrosive reaction
between calcium bromide used to complete the well and grease in
the pipework, which under high pressure cracked the piping. The
French firm described it as a "unique event".
Calcium bromide is not generally regarded as corrosive and
is still widely used in the North Sea, but Reuters uncovered a
number of historical cases in which chemically related fluids
known as halides, such as zinc bromide and calcium chloride,
have corroded pipework.
Halide fluids, known as brines, can react with oxygen,
carbon dioxide or hydrogen to form a corrosive substance,
particularly in deep wells such as Elgin where temperatures can
reach 200 degrees Celsius.
"Bromide belongs to the same group as chloride, and so there
is always the risk of halide cracking of susceptible steels. If
the steels used are susceptible to chloride cracking, they will
also be at risk of bromide cracking," said Paul Rostron,
professor of corrosion chemistry at the Petroleum Institute in
the United Arab Emirates.
In 1999 piping in a well on the HPHT Erskine field, operated
at the time by Texaco and now by Chevron, cracked after
calcium chloride reacted with air to corrode the steel.
Zinc bromide is also known to be increasingly corrosive at
high temperatures and its use is banned in the North Sea because
it is regarded as dangerous.
"Zinc bromide and other bromides are highly corrosive to any
form of steel it comes into contact with," said consultant
Downs.
KILLING FIELDS
Total has explained how gas got into the Elgin well, but the
company has stayed silent on how it breached three further well
walls after its initial point of entry.
Industry insiders want to see a wider discussion in
petroleum journals and at conferences. If a scenario has been
discovered in which calcium bromide becomes dangerously
corrosive, the information must be shared, they said.
"They need to tell us what we need to keep out of our wells
so that we don't stupidly go and do the same thing again," a
corrosion engineer told Reuters. He declined to be named lest
his comments affect his relationship with clients.
Total says it has shared the information with operators.
"Before we can publish scientific papers we want to
reproduce what happened in a laboratory," Total's de Vivies
said.
Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said: "The
final conclusion hasn't yet been released because it is not yet
over, and there are talks to understand everything that happened
and everything that could happen in the future."
Britain's HSE and Total have conducted separate
investigations into what happened at Elgin.
The HSE investigation will soon be sent to authorities in
Scotland where a decision will be taken on whether to prosecute
Total over the incident. Until such time, the HSE investigation
cannot be released, a spokesman from the watchdog said.
While the rest of the industry waits to find out what caused
the leak, Total is taking pre-emptive action.
"In the light of the lessons drawn from the G4 accident, we
have redefined the technical requirements our wells must meet,
and the consequence is that a minimum of 10 wells will have to
be killed," Yves-Louis Darricarrere, head of E&P at Total, told
Reuters in March.
The process will take about three years to complete, and the
replacement cost of each well is about 140 million pounds, said
a source with direct knowledge of the abandonment procedure.
"Total took a very conservative approach to the remaining
Elgin wells," said the source.
($1 = 0.6399 British pounds)
