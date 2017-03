PARIS, March 11 Total restarted production on Saturday at its huge Elgin gas field in the North Sea, almost a year after a major gas leak which cost the company millions of euros in lost output and even impacted UK economic growth.

Total will not release the full details of what went wrong with the G4 well until it gets the go-ahead from Britain's Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which gave its clearance last week for the French group to restart the field, Total executives told Reuters in an interview.