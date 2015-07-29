LONDON, July 29 SSE has agreed to purchase a 20 percent stake in Total's Laggan-Tormore gas field and plant for 565 million pounds ($881 million), plus a forecasted investment of 350 million pounds to 2018, the British utility said on Wednesday.

The acquisition will enhance earnings per share by up to five pence from 2016/17 onwards due to relatively high wholesale gas prices, it said.

The purchase will also expand SSE's reserves and resources to over six billion therms across its portfolio, it said.

SSE will make investments of around 170 million pounds in the field in the current financial year, it said.

($1 = 0.6414 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)