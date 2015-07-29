(Updates throughout)
LONDON/PARIS, July 29 French oil major Total
has agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in its North Sea
Laggan-Tormore project to Britain's SSE for 565 million
pounds ($881 million), less than the $1.5 billion it had
anticipated.
The deal includes 20 percent shares in four gas fields
located in the resource-rich West of Shetland area and a gas
plant, but the final price tag shows oil and gas assets are
difficult to sell amid weak energy prices.
Total, which will own 60 percent of the project after the
transaction, had expected to get up to $1.5 billion for the
stake sale, Reuters reported earlier this year.
For the French energy giant the sale means a step forward in
its $5 billion asset sale programme this year, while SSE gains
access to valuable gas supplies to feed its 8.5 million customer
accounts and power plants.
"The acquisition comes following a period of relatively low
wholesale gas prices and is therefore timely," Alistair
Phillips-Davies, SSE chief executive, said in a statement.
The acquisition will enhance SSE's earnings per share by up
to five pence from 2016/17 onwards and expand SSE's reserves and
resources to over 6 billion therms across its portfolio, it
said.
SSE will invest around 170 million pounds in the field in
the current financial year. A total investment of 350 million
pounds is earmarked for the project to 2018, SSE said.
($1 = 0.6412 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Michel Rose in
Paris; Editing by Jason Neely and Dale Hudson)