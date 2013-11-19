(Adds detail on industry impact paragraphs 6-7, updates shares)
PARIS/BRUSSELS Nov 19 An explosion at Total's
Antwerp refinery in Belgium, Europe's second-largest,
killed two people, forced the evacuation of the site and caused
the shutdown of a gasoline producing unit on Tuesday.
"The explosion occurred in a steam system of a gasoline
producing unit," Total said in an emailed statement.
There was no fire, nor any release of hydrocarbons into the
atmosphere, the French oil company said.
Industry intelligence firm Genscape said the 57,500 barrel
per day (bpd) gasoline hydrotreater was shut at 1402 GMT shortly
after the explosion.
Total said the explosion, which occurred at 1400 GMT, had
killed two employees of a subcontractor. One person earlier
reported as missing has been found, a Total spokeswoman said.
"As a consequence of the explosion, a part of the
installations are stopped, and the emergency plan of the
refinery has been activated," Total said. "The refinery is
evacuated".
Gasoline prices rose. A prolonged outage at the Total plant
also could provide some support for Europe's refiners as they
struggle with poor demand and heavy competition from U.S. and
Asian rivals.
The movement of tankers in the port of Antwerp was not
affected by the explosion, according to a port official, who
dismissed earlier reports from trading sources that the traffic
had been suspended.
Total is investing 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) at the
340,000 bpd refining and petrochemical complex to boost
diesel-making capacity and cut costs, it said earlier this year.
Its shares fell 1.02 percent, broadly in line with a 1.12
percent decline in the French CAC 40 blue-chip index.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
