By Pascale Denis

PARIS, Sept 12 Total (TOTF.PA) said on Monday it wants to prospect for shale gas in France's southeast region but stressed it would not use the banned hydraulic fracturing drilling technique.

The French oil major wants to develop production of natural gas from shale rock formations as part of a strategy to boost unconventional oil and gas production to offset dwindling reserves.

It said it wishes to exploit an area for which it won the exploration license for 5 years in 2010. In May, it said it had turned to Poland to assess the potential for shale gas jointly with U.S. major Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N). [ID:LDE74C1U4]

France, which in the 1970s produced one-third of its gas consumption, imported 98 percent of the gas it consumed in 2009.

Total also has two exploration permits for shale gas in Denmark and six in Argentina.