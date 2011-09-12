* Total says to prospect for shale gas in France
* Says would not use banned technique
By Pascale Denis
PARIS, Sept 12 Total (TOTF.PA) said on Monday
it wants to prospect for shale gas in France's southeast region
but stressed it would not use the banned hydraulic fracturing
drilling technique.
The French oil major wants to develop production of natural
gas from shale rock formations as part of a strategy to boost
unconventional oil and gas production to offset dwindling
reserves.
It said it wishes to exploit an area for which it won the
exploration license for 5 years in 2010. In May, it said it had
turned to Poland to assess the potential for shale gas jointly
with U.S. major Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N). [ID:LDE74C1U4]
France, which in the 1970s produced one-third of its gas
consumption, imported 98 percent of the gas it consumed in
2009.
Total also has two exploration permits for shale gas in
Denmark and six in Argentina.
