* Gas struck in Gabon's pre-salt layer
* Discovery set to galvanise interest in region
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Aug 19 French oil major Total
said it had discovered gas condensate in deep waters off the
coast of Gabon, raising hopes for other explorers in the region.
The discovery, made in a layer of the ocean bed referred to
as pre-salt, follows other regional finds in Ghana and Ivory
Coast, where Total struck oil earlier this year.
"Situated at more than 100 kilometres from the Gabonese
coast, this exploration work revealed an accumulation of gas
condensate," Total Gabon said on Monday.
It did not comment on the scale of the find, adding that it
was still analysing the data.
Shares fell in Marathon Oil Corp and Cobalt
International Energy, which are also partners in the
Diaba licence, where the gas was found. Gabon's government owns
a 15 percent stake.
"(Marathon) was targeting oil, so the discovery of natural
gas and condensate is disappointing," Simmons & Co analyst
Travis Frazier said.
Pre-salt exploration in west Africa, which involves
expensive drilling thousands of feet below the ocean surface, is
at an early stage of development relative to fields in Brazil.
Martin Kelly, lead analyst for sub-Saharan Africa upstream
research at Wood Mackenzie, said the find was likely to attract
more investment in the region.
"This discovery is good news (for Gabon) as it de-risks the
pre-salt play. Companies will be interested in this, especially
after Angola's success in deep water," he said.
Angola is also seen as having large pre-salt potential due
to its similarities with the geology of Brazil.
Kelly said that gas condensate could take more time to
develop than conventional oil.
"There are more commercial challenges to overcome with gas
than with oil," he said.
Cobalt's stock was down 14.5 percent and Marathon's down
4.0 percent at 1850 GMT.
"Since the discovery appears to be a combination of
condensate (and) natural gas, it is unlikely to be developed on
a fast-track basis in our opinion," Wells Fargo analyst Roger
read said in a note on Marathon Oil.
Gabon, which produces around 240,000 barrels per day of oil,
is planning a licensing round for offshore oil and gas blocks
later this year, according to a document sent to the World Trade
Organization.
Production in Gabon has been declining and has fallen by
around a third from a peak in the late 1990s.