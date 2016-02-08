METALS-Copper slips to two-week low as Korea tensions weigh
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
LONDON Feb 8 Gas production has started at Britain's Laggan-Tormore gas condensate fields off the Shetland Islands in the North Sea, operator Total said on Monday.
Total has a 60 percent interest in the fields, with partners DONG Energy and SSE each holding 20 percent. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by Louise Heavens)
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
LONDON, April 12 The introduction of physical customs checks following Brexit would be a catastrophe for British ports and shipping and would likely reduce the volume of trade, the head of the sector's UK industry body said on Wednesday.