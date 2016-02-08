(Adds expected production rate, other fields)

LONDON Feb 8 Gas production has started at Britain's Laggan-Tormore gas condensate fields off the Shetland Islands in the North Sea, operator Total said on Monday.

The project is expected to have a peak production rate of around 14 million cubic metres (mcm) per day and is the first new large gas field in Britain since 2013.

Total has a 60 percent interest in the fields, with partners DONG Energy and SSE each holding 20 percent.

The companies said that the nearby Edradour and Glenlivet fields, which they are also developing, are expected to start in 2017 and 2018, respectively. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by Louise Heavens)