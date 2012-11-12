(Corrects spelling of name from Darricare to Darricarrere in
third paragraph)
DUBAI Nov 11 French oil company Total
still hopes to restart gas production at the Elgin Franklin
platform in the North Sea by year end but it may not be possible
until early next year, a senior executive said on Sunday.
The fields were shut after a gas leak in May and the company
had aimed to restart production by the end of the year, but that
may depend on whether British safety regulator the HSE is happy
with the company's restart plan.
"We still have the objective of restarting the fields at the
end of this year to the beginning of next year. But in between
we will have to submit an HSE safety case," Yves-Loius
Darricarrere, Total's head of upstream, told reporters at a
conference in Abu Dhabi.
With UK gas demand typically peaking in January or February
when heating needs are highest, the restart of Elgin Franklin
before the end of 2012 would help boost supplies in the coldest
mid-winter months.
The peak production capability for the Elgin/Franklin field
is 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 175,000 barrels
per day condensate and 15.5 million cubic metres of gas per day
(mcm/d), according to Total.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Susan Fenton)