LONDON, March 30 France's Total has reviewed the design of all gas wells that are feeding gas into its leaking Elgin platform in the North Sea and observed none of the same irregularities, its managing director said.

"We have reviewed the design and history of all wells in Elgin and no abnormal behaviour was observed," the managing director told a news conference in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)