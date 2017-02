LONDON, March 30 Work to drill a relief well to intercept a gas leak at Total's North Sea Elgin platform could start between a week and 10 days from now, depending on the company's investigation into the cause of the leak, its UK managing director said.

"It could be a between a week and 10 days before we start drilling a relief well," Philippe Guys told a news conference in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)