By Aaron Sheldrick
| TOKYO, Sept 19
TOKYO, Sept 19 French oil group Total
expects to get firm commitments for financing the $34 billion
Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia within
about two months, a company executive said on Wednesday.
Japan's Inpex Corp, the sponsor of Ichthys, and
Total are seeking $20 billion in loans, in what could be the
world's biggest project finance loan, for the gas
development.
Total in July increased its stake in Ichthys located off the
northwest coast of Australia to 30 pct from 24 percent, and said
the deal would not have any impact on agreements already struck
to sell the entire annual output of 8.4 million tonnes from
Ichthys for 15 years.
"We are satisfied with that level of equity. Now we are
focusing on financing," Philippe Sauquet, the president of
Total's gas and power business said, speaking at an LNG
producers and consumers conference in Tokyo.
Most of the loans for Ichthys are expected to come from
export credit agencies, as commercial banks hit by the global
economic turmoil are reluctant to make loans.
Ichthys is being lined up to meet higher demand for LNG from
Japan, the world's biggest importer, after the Fukushima nuclear
crisis closed down most of the country's atomic plants, which
accounted for about 30 percent of the country's electricity
supply before the disaster.
Sauquet said he expects LNG demand worldwide to increase by
about 7 percent each year through 2020 and then 4 percent
annually up to 2030.
By then, new LNG capacity will need to increase by 340
million tonnes to meet the demand, Sauquet said.
Australia is on track to become the world's second-largest
exporter of LNG by 2015, with exports capacity rising to 24
million tonnes this year, Australian Minister for Resources and
Energy Martin Ferguson said in a speech at the conference in
Tokyo.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1320; Reuters
Messaging: aaron.sheldrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)