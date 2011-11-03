CANNES, France Nov 3 The Ichthys gas field's development will cost more than an initial $30 billion budget, said French oil major Total , which has a 24 percent stake in the huge Australian offshore project.

"It will cost a little more than expected for environmental reasons... We had originally said $30 billion," Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie told Reuters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of business leaders in southern France.

The project, developed by Total and Japan's Inpex , aims to build offshore facilities to produce natural gas and condensate, and an undersea pipeline spanning 885 km to a liquefaction plant in Australia's northern city of Darwin.

It is expected to produce 8.4 million tonnes of LNG, liquefied petroleum gas and condensate each year. The project was initially estimated to cost $20 billion, but analysts had recently put the project cost at $25 billion to $30 billion. (Reporting By Marie Maitre; editing by James Jukwey)