PARIS, July 12 French oil group Total has increased its stake in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia to 30 pct from 24 percent, the company said on Thursday.

Total, which had previously announced its intention to increase its stake to 30 percent, did not disclose the cost of buying the additional stake from its partner INPEX. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)