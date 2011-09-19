* Libya has started pumping oil this month

* Crude tanker market glut to last several years-Total (Adds background, quotes)

PARIS, Sept 19 French oil major Total's shipping division is not planning to transport any Libyan crude oil for the time being, an executive at the division said on Monday.

Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company started pumping oil this month, with the aim of reaching 200,000 barrels per day in output by the end of September and 1 million barrels of exports every 10 days from the eastern terminal of Tobruk.

The oil minister in the new Libyan government said on Friday that exports might resume "in a few days", adding it was too early to assess the level of potential shipments.

"There are no shipments coming out or going to Libya," Pierre Karsenti, general manager of Total's shipping division, told Reuters on the sidelines of a shipping conference in Paris. "Nothing is in the pipeline."

Commenting on a glut in the crude tanker market, Karsenti said it would likely persist for "several years."

"The crude tanker market is very bad. I don't see any improvement. Ship owners have ordered too many ships. It's a crisis marked by the preponderance of supply," Karsenti said.

The crude tanker market has seen supply of ships outstrip oil demand, with signs of a stalling global economy threatening to exacerbate over capacity.

The global fleet dedicated to transporting crude and fuel oil is expected to grow 9 percent this year and then another 7 percent in 2012, according to ship association BIMCO, compared with 1 to 2 percent growth in global oil demand in both 2011 and 2012 as forecast by the International Energy Agency.

The current oversupply problem stems from a ship ordering spree before a financial and economic crisis in 2008. Those tankers, which typically take three years to build, are only now entering the market.

