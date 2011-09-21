PARIS, Sept 21 Staff disruption at Total's 360,000 barrel-a-day oil refinery in Antwerp has caused delays in the loading of ships, an official at the French oil and gas group said on Wednesday.

"We have some social actions but there is no strike. Everybody is working, but there is a delay in the loading of ships," Vera Remans, head of human resources at the Total refinery, told Reuters.

"Production is not affected at all," she added.

Remans said the "disturbances" at Antwerp, one of Europe's largest refineries, were linked to the negotiation of a new collective labour agreement in the Belgian energy sector. (Reporting by Marie Maitre and Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by James Regan)