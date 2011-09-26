PARIS, Sept 26 French oil major Total on Monday raised its oil and gas production target as acquisitions, project start-ups and new discoveries boosted the group's energy portfolio.

Total said at its annual investor day that it expected average production from 2010-2015 to now rise 2.5 percent per year instead of 2 percent as it had earlier predicted. The target is based on an average oil price of $100 a barrel.

If the average oil price is $80 per barrel, the company said production would rise by 3 percent annually.

(Reporting By Marie Maitre)