PARIS Oct 28 France's Total on Friday
posted a 13 percent rise in third-quarter profits, bolstered by
higher crude prices, the start-up of new oil and gas fields and
better performance from its refining business.
Total said third-quarter net income, excluding one-offs and
unrealised gains or losses related to changes in the value of
fuel inventories, was 2.8 billion euros ($3.96 billion), which
was in line with the average forecast of a Reuters analysts
poll.
In dollar terms, Total's underlying result was up 24
percent, below the performance of rivals Royal Dutch Shell
(RDSa.L) and Exxon Mobil , which saw their third-quarter
profits rise more than 40 percent.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting By Marie Maitre, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)