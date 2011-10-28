PARIS Oct 28 France's Total on Friday posted a 13 percent rise in third-quarter profits, bolstered by higher crude prices, the start-up of new oil and gas fields and better performance from its refining business.

Total said third-quarter net income, excluding one-offs and unrealised gains or losses related to changes in the value of fuel inventories, was 2.8 billion euros ($3.96 billion), which was in line with the average forecast of a Reuters analysts poll.

In dollar terms, Total's underlying result was up 24 percent, below the performance of rivals Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Exxon Mobil , which saw their third-quarter profits rise more than 40 percent. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Marie Maitre, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)