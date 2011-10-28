* Q3 adjusted net profit up 13 pct, lags rival majors
* Oil and gas production off 1 pct on Libyan war
* Total says recent discoveries to fuel growth in coming
years
* Investments at $13.5 bln at end-Sept, in line with FY goal
* Shares down 1 pct after one-month rally of 27 pct
(Adds more details, comments, background, shares)
By Marie Maitre
PARIS, Oct 28 French oil major Total
posted higher quarterly earnings on Friday as stronger crude
prices and improved profitability in its refining business
helped make up for a fall in its worldwide oil and gas
production.
Looking ahead, Total said it was optimistic despite a weaker
economic environment as conditions for its core oil and gas
business remained favourable and big oil and gas finds in
Azerbaijan, French Guyana and Norway would fuel its growth.
"During the third quarter, our new bolder exploration
strategy paid off with three major discoveries ... Over the
coming quarters we will continue to pursue this strategy with an
active and promising exploration programme," Chairman Christophe
de Margerie said in a statement.
France's biggest company said third-quarter net
income, excluding one-offs and unrealised gains or losses
related to changes in the value of fuel inventories, was 2.8
billion euros ($4 billion).
In dollar terms, Total's underlying result was up 24
percent, lagging rivals Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Exxon
Mobil , which saw their third-quarter profits rise more
than 40 percent.
The result also lagged a 48 percent jump in Brent crude to
$113 a barrel in the quarter, explained by a one percent drop in
the group's oil and gas production to 2.32 million barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boepd) after disruptions in Libya.
UPBEAT PRODUCTION GOALS
Total said the production ramp-up at its Pazflor field in
Angola's offshore, and a recovery in Libya should bolster
fourth-quarter production, but this would be partly offset by
maintenance works at gas facilities in Norway and Yemen.
Total shares were off 1.4 percent at 38.55 euros
by 0740 GMT, weighed by a fall in Brent crude which pushed the
European energy sector about 0.6 percent lower.
Traders said overall results were "bang in line"
with market's expectations, and welcomed a 47 percent profit
rise in Total's refining business.
The past half-decade has seen production fall at most big
oil companies, with new field start-ups failing to match natural
declines in portfolios.
Production disappointment has hit oil stocks, and Total has
been punished by the market more harshly than its rivals --
falling 32 percent between March and September -- as it was seen
as the major with the industry's best growth prospects.
But Total has rebounded 27 percent since a Sept 26
strategy update in which it raised its 2010-15 average output
goal to 3 percent per year, instead of a previous target of 2
percent.
The rosier guidance is mainly due to a more aggressive
exploration strategy.
Total has made over $10 billion of acquisitions in the past
18 months, expanding its geographical footprint beyond its
historical heartland of Africa to Australia, Canada and Russia.
It also sharply increased investments, from $16 billion in
2010 to a projected $21 billion in 2011 and around $23 billion
over the 2012-2014 period. On Friday, Total said investments,
excluding acquisitions, reached $13.5 billion at the end of
September, up from $11 billion at the same time last year.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting By Marie Maitre; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt and
Helen Massy-Beresford)