LONDON Dec 7 French oil major Total
said it could build a pipeline from South Sudan to
Uganda, that would continue to Kenya's coast, potentially
solving the fledgling state's headache about how to export its
oil.
Total Christophe de Margerie told a press conference his
company had proposed to Uganda that a pipeline which is planned
to bring Ugandan oil to a Kenyan port, be built so it could be
extended to South Sudan.
Landlocked South Sudan took two-thirds of Sudan's 500,000
barrels a day of oil production when it became independent in
July, but it is now locked in a row with Khartoum over the use
of the northern pipeline to the Red Sea.
De Margerie said there was no timeline for construction.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)