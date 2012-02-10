* CEO says cool on southern Iraq, eyes Kurdistan
* Q4 underlying net up 7 pct on higher oil, gas prices
* Spending, costs up, return on capital down
* Oil and gas production flat
By Caroline Jacobs and Muriel Boselli
PARIS, Feb 10 French oil major Total SA
has become the latest big oil company to shift the
focus of its Iraq ambitions toward the semi-autonomous Kurdistan
region, and away from the much larger but economically
challenging contracts offered by Baghdad.
Total's chief executive said on Friday he was considering
possible investments in Kurdistan, something which previously
prompted the central Iraq government to bar companies from
investing in the south of the country, and added he did not plan
to chase contracts in Baghdad's next licensing round.
"From what we are hearing the conditions of the fourth
bidding round in Iraq do not appear very attractive," Christophe
de Margerie told a press conference. "The interest in Kurdistan
is that there are plenty of gas and oil reserves there and
contractual conditions are better."
After the second Gulf war, Iraq opened its oil industry to
foreign investment.
Its vast reserves and hopes of raising production to 12
millions barrels per day -- higher even than Saudi Arabia's --
held out the possibility of a major bounty for Western oil
companies which had largely been ejected from the region in the
1970s.
But the tough terms demanded by Baghdad have been a
disappointment for some.
Total has a minority stake in the PetroChina -led
consortium that won a contract to develop the Halfaya oilfield
in the Missan province but has long argued the $1-$2/barrel fee
offered by Iraq is not generous enough.
Norway's Statoil has told Iraq it wants to exit its
stake in the 12.9 billion barrel West Qurna Phase-2 oilfield in
southern Iraq.
Around the time the deal was announced, de Margerie said
Statoil and partner Lukoil would struggle to cover their costs
with the $1.15 fee they agreed to accept.
While the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the north of
the country offers better terms, the reserves are smaller.
Also, companies who previously invested in the region, such
as China's Sinopec and U.S. oil group Hess, have been
barred from investing in the south as Baghdad disputes the KRG's
right to issue contracts.
Exxon Mobil became the first of the big Western oil
groups who held a Baghdad contract to invest in Kurdistan last
year, prompting a long-running spat.
Abdul Mahdy al-Ameedi, head of Iraq's contracts and
licensing division, told Reuters on Thursday Exxon should freeze
its activities in Kurdistan if it wished to maintain its licence
to develop Iraq's supergiant West Qurna-1 oilfield.
Exxon has already been stripped of its role as project
leader for a multi-billion-dollar water injection scheme that is
core to the development of Iraq's supergiant oilfields in the
south, he added.
Kurdish and industry sources told Reuters earlier this month
Total has been mulling whether to risk Baghdad's ire for some
months.
CAPEX, COSTS RISE, MARGINS FALL
Total confirmed its interest in Kurdistan as it unveiled
higher profits for 2011, thanks to rising oil and gas prices,
and announced plans to boost its investment budget.
Total said net income, excluding one-off items related to
changes in the value of fuel inventories, rose 7 percent to 2.73
billion euros ($3.6 billion). Analysts at Bernstein and
Cheuvreux said the result was in line with their expectations.
In dollar terms, Total's underlying profit was 6 percent
higher than the same period in 2010, compared with a 14 percent
rise in earnings, calculated on a similar basis, at BP Plc
and an 18 percent increase at Royal Dutch Shell Plc
.
The Paris-based company said it would lift capital
expenditure to $24 billion in 2012 from $20.6 billion in 2011.
Shell and BP have also lately announced significant capex
rises and some investors fear the additional spending will not
significantly boost returns as margins on many projects have
shrunk.
Total said its return on average capital employed (ROACE)
fell last year, in part because of a 14 percent increase in
costs, on a per barrel basis, in the upstream division.
Oil prices were at an all time record for a full year in
2011, yet the big oil companies failed to match the headline
profit figures, or ROACE rates, they were reporting several
years ago when oil prices were much lower.
Nonetheless, Neil Morton, analyst at Berenberg Bank, said it
was positive the company was investing more heavily.
Total shares traded down 1.1 percent at 40.70 euros by 1154
GMT, against a 0.1 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and
Gas index. The stock had risen in the previous session
to its highest since May last year, but remains well below a
peak of 63.40 euros set in mid 2007.
Total said its production was unchanged in the fourth
quarter at 2.38 million barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd) and fell 1 percent over the year to 2.35 million boepd.
The company is targeting output growth of 2 to 3 percent in
2012.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Writing by Tom Bergin in London; Editing by James Regan and
David Holmes)