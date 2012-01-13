(Adds details)

PARIS Jan 13 Oil major Total and its partner Japan's Inpex Corp. are to invest $34 billion in a huge offshore liquefied natural gas project in Australia set to begin production in 2016.

Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2012, Total said in a statement on Friday.

Total and Inpex aim to build offshore facilities to produce natural gas and condensate, and an undersea pipeline stretching 885 km to a liquefaction plant in Australia's northern city of Darwin.

The project, in which Total owns a 24 percent stake, had initially been estimated to cost some $20 billion but will end up costing more because of strict environmental conditions imposed by the Australian government.

Demand for LNG is high in fast-growing Asia, especially after the Fukushima accident in Japan last year has made some countries more wary of nuclear power.

Total and Inpex's decision to make such a big investment in the project comes despite concerns that banks would be unwilling to fund such an ambitious project at time when credit is tightening.

LNG project developers typically seek and sign long-term deals to sell their gas before they begin construction.

Total and Inpex have said that the entire annual production of 8.4 million tons of LNG had already been sold for 15 years under oil-linked price contracts. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)