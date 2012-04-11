PARIS, April 11 A leak at Total's
North Sea Elgin gas platform could be stopped by the end of
April, if everything goes as planned, Total's U.K. managing
director Philippe Guys said in a newspaper interview.
Guys told Scottish daily "The Press and Journal" that the
French oil major planned to carry out a successful "dynamic
kill" on the leaking G4 well before May.
"We are working hard and if all goes as planned we envisage
by the end of this month we should be having control of the
well," he said.
Last week, Total said it would pump mud into a well to stop
a gas leak at its Elgin platform, after a reconnaissance team
found that conditions were safe enough to allow the operation.
Guys was speaking after another specialist team on Tuesday
flew to the platform to carry out inspections, cleaning work,
and to record the pressure of the gas spewing out of the
platform, the newspaper said.
Total has said the leak is costing it $2.5 million a day so
far, and its stock has dropped by almost 7 percent since the
leak was reported, knocking billions of euros off its
outstanding share value.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)