* Total's share 140-160 mln eur out of 550mln eur tax
* Total CEO says waiting for Gazprom feedback on Shtokman
(Adds De Margerie quotes, details)
By Michel Rose and Gilles Guillaume
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 The cost for
Total of a one-off tax on oil inventories included in
France's amended 2012 budget bill will be between 140 million
euros ($172.3 million) and 160 million, the chief executive of
the French oil major said on Saturday.
"I will give you a range, because it will depend on the tax
base that we don't know yet, let's say it's between 140 and 160
million euros," CEO Christophe de Margerie said on the sidelines
of a news conference in the southern French city of
Aix-en-Provence.
France confirmed this week it would impose the tax on the
oil sector to raise some 550 million euros, helping depleted
government coffers but hurting its struggling refining industry.
"What is bothering us really is that the refining sector,
which will be hit by these taxes if we target crude oil stocks,
is a loss-making sector, and it's always a nuisance when you
overtax a sector which is not doing well in the first place," de
Margerie told reporters.
European refiners have been struggling for years due to poor
margins and weak demand for fuel products in the crisis. The
traditional market for French exports of refined oil products,
the United States, has also dried up.
De Margerie also said he was confident on the outcome of
Total's talks with Gazprom, Russia's gas export
monopoly, to remain part of a consortium charged with developing
one of the world's biggest natural gas fields.
"Negotiations on Shtokman, as far as we're concerned, are
well advanced, I am now waiting for some feedback from Gazprom,"
Total's CEO said.
"I am calmly waiting for their decision. Our wish obviously
is to participate in this very important project for Russia and
also obviously for us," he said, adding that he was still
seeking to keep a 25 percent stake in the project.
Gazprom said this year it was looking to bring in new
partners
Sources have said Anglo-Dutch group Shell is a
possible third partner for Gazprom in the consortium to develop
the giant gas field in the Barents Sea, which also includes
Norway's Statoil.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)