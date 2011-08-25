PARIS Aug 25 French oil company Total (TOTF.PA) is preparing a reorganisation to merge its refinery and petrochemical activities, the newspaper Les Echos reported, citing several trade union sources.

The reorganisation, which entails making the distribution of petrol independent from refineries, is expected to be announced during the autumn and seeks to extract cost savings, Les Echos wrote in an early release of its Friday edition.

At Total, no one was immediately available to comment.

Total petrochemicals has nearly 6,000 employees worldwide, according to the company's website, and the division's main product is polymers, used to make plastic products. The refinery business makes fuels or liquefied petroleum gas.

The reorganisation would be Total's biggest since it created French specialty chemical maker Arkema (AKE.PA) in 2004, Les Echos said. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs. Editing by Robert MacMillan),