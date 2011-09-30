Sept. 30 France plans to cancel shale gas
exploration permits granted to oil major Total SA (TOTF.PA) in
the South of France after it banned shale gas drilling due to
environmental concerns earlier this year, Le Figaro reported on
Friday.
Total said on Sept. 12 it wanted to prospect for shale gas
in France's southeast region, but stressed it would not use the
banned hydraulic fracturing drilling technique.
[ID:nL5E7KC306]
France would ban permits granted to Total and to Schuepbach
of the United States to comply with a bill approved by the
lower house of parliament in May [ID:nLDE74A2AR] and to treat
both companies equally, Le Figaro said, citing an industry
source.
The technique of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking,
involves injecting water, sand and chemicals into shale rock
formations at high pressure to force out oil and natural gas.
Opposition in France has centred over potential pollution
from the large amounts of water and some detergent used in the
process.
Total has shale gas exploration permits in Poland, Denmark
and Argentina as part of a strategy to boost unconventional oil
and gas production to offset dwindling reserves.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont in Paris; editing by Andre
Grenon)