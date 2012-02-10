PARIS Feb 10 Total posted a 7
percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted net profit thanks to
higher oil prices, helping drive a more daring exploration and
production strategy that has added to discoveries, and said it
would raise exploration spending.
Oil prices averaged $110 a barrel last year, held up
by unrest in several oil producting nations in the Middle East
and Northern Africa.
Net income in the quarter, excluding one-offs and unrealised
gains or losses related to changes in the value of fuel
inventories, was 2.725 billion euros ($3.63 billion). In dollar
terms, Total's underlying result was up 6 percent.
Production was unchanged in the fourth quarter at 2.384
million barrels of oil and fell 1 percent over the year to 2.346
million, Total said on Friday.
The company said it would increase its exploration budget by
20 percent to $2.5 billion and invest $20 billion overall this
year, aiming for annual average spending of $23 billion in
2012-2014.
Total confirmed it expected to increase production by 2-3
percent in 2012, depending on the production recovery in Libya
and Syria.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Muriel Boselli; Editing by
James Regan)