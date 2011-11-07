UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
PARIS Nov 7 French oil major Total on Monday said it had made a new oil discovery in its offshore oil mining lease 102 in Nigeria.
This is the second discovery in the lease, increasing the feasibility of a new development hub, Total said.
One of the three reservoirs tested at 8,500 barrels per day, the company added. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.