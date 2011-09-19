PARIS, Sept 19 French oil major Total's shipping division is not planning to transport any Libyan crude oil for the time being, an executive at the division said on Monday.

"There are no shipments coming out or going to Libya," Pierre Karsenti, general manager of Total's shipping division, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Paris. "Nothing is in the pipeline."

Commenting on a glut in the crude tanker market, Karsenti said it would likely persist for "several years." (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Christian Plumb)