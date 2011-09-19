Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
PARIS, Sept 19 French oil major Total's shipping division is not planning to transport any Libyan crude oil for the time being, an executive at the division said on Monday.
"There are no shipments coming out or going to Libya," Pierre Karsenti, general manager of Total's shipping division, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Paris. "Nothing is in the pipeline."
Commenting on a glut in the crude tanker market, Karsenti said it would likely persist for "several years." (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Christian Plumb)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Ten months into Japan's power market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security, more than 2.5 million retail electricity users switched to new power providers, data from an agency monitoring use of the national grid shows. More than half of the switches were in the home turf of Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked Fukushima power station, the monthly data by the national grid monitor Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Tr
TOKYO, Feb 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, rose to a two-year high in January, official data showed on Thursday.