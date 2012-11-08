UPDATE 3-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
PARIS Nov 8 Total said it bought a 75 percent stake in two Kazakhstan's onshore blocks previously operated by the Kazakh Company Nurmunai Petrogas LLP.
The two blocks are located in southwestern Kazakhstan.
As the new operator of the licences, Total wil acquire seismic data and drill a well in 2013, the statement said.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co have agreed to pay $671 million in cash to settle thousands of lawsuits involving a leak of a toxic chemical used to make Teflon, the companies said on Monday.