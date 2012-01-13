PARIS Jan 13 Oil major Total and its partner Inpex Corp. have decided to invest $34 billion in a liquified natural gas project in Australia set to begin production in 2016.

Total owns a 24 percent stake in the project, which is expected to develop some 3 billion barrels oil equivalent of reserves.

Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2012, Total said in a statement on Friday.

It also noted that the entire annual production of 8.4 million tons of LNG had already been sold for 15 years under oil-linked price contracts.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud)