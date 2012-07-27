PARIS, July 27 Total said on Friday it
was too soon to comment on production growth targets for 2012
after production fell 1 percent in the first six months due to
disruptions at projects including the Elgin platform in the
North Sea.
Total, which will hold an investor day in September, had set
itself an average production growth target of 2.5 percent at
$100 a barrel from 2010-2015.
Finance Director Patrick de La Chevardiere also said on a
conference call that Total hoped to resume production at the
Elgin platform this year but acknowledged this could be
challenging.
