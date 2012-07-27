PARIS, July 27 Total said on Friday it was too soon to comment on production growth targets for 2012 after production fell 1 percent in the first six months due to disruptions at projects including the Elgin platform in the North Sea.

Total, which will hold an investor day in September, had set itself an average production growth target of 2.5 percent at $100 a barrel from 2010-2015.

Finance Director Patrick de La Chevardiere also said on a conference call that Total hoped to resume production at the Elgin platform this year but acknowledged this could be challenging.

