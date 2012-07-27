PARIS, July 27 French oil group Total remains "pretty much" interested in Russia's much-delayed giant Shtokman gas project, Finance Director Patrick de La Chevardiere said at a conference call on Friday.

Russia's Gazprom has a 51 percent stake in the Barents Sea fieldproject, while France's Total has 25 percent and has 24 percent. The existing agreement expired on July 1.

Sources told Reuters in June that Royal Dutch Shell was likely to come in as a third partner on the venture, vying for position with Total, which has said it wants to retain its 25 percent stake in the project. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)