PARIS, July 27 French oil group Total
remains "pretty much" interested in Russia's much-delayed giant
Shtokman gas project, Finance Director Patrick de La Chevardiere
said at a conference call on Friday.
Russia's Gazprom has a 51 percent stake in the Barents Sea
fieldproject, while France's Total has 25 percent and
has 24 percent. The existing agreement expired on July 1.
Sources told Reuters in June that Royal Dutch Shell
was likely to come in as a third partner on the venture, vying
for position with Total, which has said it wants to retain its
25 percent stake in the project.
