Powerful Angolan VP charged with corruption in Portugal
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
PARIS, April 24 French oil company Total said on Tuesday that its Islay gas field in the North Sea had begun production and had already reached its target of 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d).
Total fully owns and operates the Islay field which has estimated reserves of almost 17 million boe/d and is 440 kilometres north-east of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among oil firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)