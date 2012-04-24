PARIS, April 24 French oil company Total said on Tuesday that its Islay gas field in the North Sea had begun production and had already reached its target of 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d).

Total fully owns and operates the Islay field which has estimated reserves of almost 17 million boe/d and is 440 kilometres north-east of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)