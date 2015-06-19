(Updates throughout)
By Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, June 19 Indonesia said on Friday it
will allocate Total and Japan's Inpex a 30
percent stake in the offshore Mahakam oil and gas block once the
French major's operating rights to Indonesia's top gas field
expire in December 2017.
The decision resolves a more than seven-year tussle over the
future of the block, and follows nationalistic calls for it to
be handed over entirely to Indonesia's state-owned enegy giant
Pertamina.
"We want to show our appreciation to the (current)
contractors that have shown their commitment to invest," Energy
and Mineral Resources Minister Sudirman Said told reporters. The
division of the 30 percent stake between Inpex and Total was
still subject to discussion, he added.
Spokesmen for Total and Inpex did not answer phone calls or
respond to written requests for comment.
Indonesia is one of the world's top five liquefied natural
gas (LNG) exporters, but has started to consume more of its
output to feed growing local demand.
The Indonesian government said in February it would hand 100
percent of the block to Pertamina, while Total had previously
proposed a five-year transition period and warned of a decline
in production.
Mahakam is one of numerous Indonesia oil and gas contracts
due to expire under uncertain terms.
Said said President Joko Widodo's administration had now
made decisions on the future of five expiring contracts since
taking office last October as it works to clear a backlog that
has frustrated foreign companies.
Pertamina will operate the Mahakam block from January 2018
and will share a 70 percent participating interest with a
regional government-owned enterprise, Said said, noting that
this stake would not exceed 10 percent.
"Pertamina must truly be able to act as an operator
controlling a majority participating interest," he said.
Pertamina CEO Dwi Soetjipto said he expected the firm to
invest $2.5 billion a year on Mahakam once it becomes operator.
Total has said it expects output from Mahakam of 1.4 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2016, down around 12.5 percent from
its targetted 1.6 bcfd this year. Total's spending is also
expected to drop by at least 35 percent to below $1.5 billion in
2016 from a targetted $2.3 billion this year.
Total has held a 50 percent operating interest in the
Mahakam block since 1970, when it took over as operator from
Inpex, which had operated the block independently since 1966 and
holds the other 50 pct.
($1 = 123.0600 yen)
(Editing by Randy Fabi and Richard Pullin)