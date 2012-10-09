Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
PARIS Oct 9 French oil major Total said on Tuesday that it had signed two production sharing contracts with the government of Indonesia.
One of the exploration blocks is based in the southwest of Sumatra, while the other is adjacent to the country's most prolific gas producing offshore block, which is also operated by Total, the company said in a statement.
Financial terms were not disclosed. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.