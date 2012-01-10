PARIS Jan 10 Total and Ineos have resumed talks to create ties between their two refineries in southeastern France to make them more efficient, union and industrial sources said on Tuesday.

The two European refiners, hit by structural gasoline over-capacity, announced at the end of 2010 they were in talks to optimize crude supplies and logistics between the La Mede refinery owned by Total and the Lavera plant owned by Ineos.

Talks however slowed down after PetroChina announced in January 2011 it had purchased a 50-percent stake in the Lavera refinery, sources said.

"The discussions have resumed in a big way between Total, Ineos and Petrochina and from what we are hearing there is good hope that an agreement could be reached before the end of the year," a senior CGT official at Total said.

French Total and British Ineos declined to comment.

The two refineries are complementary because the 158,000 barrels per day La Mede refinery has a good supply network and Lavera produces mainly diesel, which French motorists mostly use.

An industry source close to the matter said the two companies were studying different possibilities for the tie-up.

"One possibility is to find synergies and another would be to exchange stakes in refineries," the source said, adding no calendar was set to finalize the project.

Both refineries are located near the Fos-Lavera oil terminal, which supplies 6 refineries in France, Switzerland and Germany.

The European refining sector suffers from structural over-capacity because it produces mainly gasoline rather than diesel, the fuel mainly used by motorists in the European Union.

Refiners have closed two refineries in France since 2010 and operations have been halted in two others due to lack of funds. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron Henderson)