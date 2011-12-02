* Says talks with Inpex to be completed in near future
* Final investment decision may be made in mid-Jan
(Adds more details)
TOKYO Dec 2 French oil major Total
aims to raise its stake in the giant Ichthys liquefied
natural gas project in Australia to 30 percent from its current
24 percent, the company's chief executive Christophe de Margerie
said on Friday.
De Margerie was also quoted by a Total spokesman as saying
he expected negotiations on the issue with partner Inpex Corp
to be completed in the near future.
A gas project is promising in the Pacific region
as not only new economies but Japan is stepping up its efforts
to ensure stable supply of natural gas, a cleaner energy
alternative to atomic power, in the wake of the Fukushima
crisis.
De Margerie is in Tokyo to meet business partners, including
Inpex, the spokesman said, adding an asset swap could be one
possible option between Total and Inpex.
"It's a clear additional vote of confidence in LNG
by Total, it's another vote of confidence in Australian LNG,"
said Tony Regan, an analyst with Tri-Zen International in
Singapore, adding the move was likely to be part of a larger
push to expand their global LNG portfolio.
Total has said Ichthys will cost more than $30 billion, a 50
percent increase from the original estimate of $20 billion.
But banking sources have said the sponsors of the project
have received healthy appetite in indicative interest from
lenders.
Inpex, Japan's biggest oil and gas developer, which holds
the remaining 76 percent stake in Ichthys and is also the
operator of the 8.4 million tonne per annum project, said on
Friday it was aware of Total's desire to boost its stake but did
not comment further.
Inpex said last month it will push back its final investment
decision on the project until mid-January due to time
constraints at the year-end, a delay from its initial target in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
The company also said it had already secured buyers to cover
Ichthys' annual output and was now finalising sales agreements
with five Japanese utilities.
All eight buyers who have reached or are close to basic
agreements on LNG shipments are also interested in taking equity
interests in the project, according to Inpex.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda in Tokyo; additional reporting by
Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Rebekah Kebede in Perth; editing by
Chris Gallagher and James Jukwey)