* Canada's ShaMaran says sells 20 pct stake in Kurdish deal
* $48 million deal ignores Baghdad threats
PARIS Aug 20 French oil major Total
has bought a minority share in an exploration block in Iraq's
semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, ignoring threats from the
central government in Baghdad made after a similar deal last
month.
Total followed U.S. oil majors Exxon and Chevron
last month in disregarding Baghdad's warnings about
possible punitive action and signing contracts with the
country's Kurdistan region directly.
Canada's ShaMaran Petroleum Corp said on Monday a
unit of the French company had paid $48 million for a 20 percent
stake in the Taza exploration block in the Kurdish province of
Suleimaniya in northern Iraq.
The exploration well is operated by Papua New Guinea's Oil
Search, which has 60 percent of the contract. The
Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), based in Erbil, owns the
remaining 20 percent, ShaMaran said in a statement.
In July, the French major bought a 35 percent stake in the
Harir and Safen exploration blocks in Kurdistan, where crude
reserves are plentiful and contract terms more attractive than
in the southern part of the country.
The move drew an angry response from Iraqi authorities, who
warned Total, which has an 18.75 percent stake in the Halfaya
oilfield in the southern Missan province, that it would be
forced to sell it if it did not cancel or freeze deals with
Kurdistan.
The petroleum deals are worsening already tense ties between
Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan, autonomous since 1991, in their
long-running dispute over land and oil rights.
Total could not immediately respond to a request for
comment.