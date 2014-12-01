PARIS Dec 1 French oil major Total said on Monday it had struck oil near the city of Arbil in the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, its second discovery in the Harir block in two years.

The Jisik-1 well was tested with flow rates of 6,100 barrels per day, the company said in a statement.

Total has a 35 percent share in the Harir Block, alongside Marathon Oil, with 45 percent, and the Kurdistan Regional government, which owns 20 percent. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Gus Trompiz)