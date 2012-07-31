PARIS, July 31 France's Total said it
bought a 35 percent interest in two oil exploration blocks in
the Kurdistan region of Iraq, despite potential anger from the
Iraqi government which has attempted to bar oil companies from
dealing directly with the semi-autonomous northern region.
Total, which is following U.S. rivals into the area, said it
bought stakes in the Harir and Safen blocks from Marathon Oil
of the United States.
Exxon Mobil became the first oil major to move into
the northern region of Iraq in mid-October when it signed a deal
with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
In addition to Total, Norway's Statoil is also
looking closely at KRG exploration deals, industry sources have
said.
The Iraqi central government in Baghdad considers that any
oil contracts signed with Kurdistan are illegal and it
blacklisted Chevron Corp, which followed Exxon into
Kurdistan this month, over such a deal.
